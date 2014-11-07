Nov 7 UCB SA
* UCB to sell its U.S. Specialty generics business Kremers
Urban to Advent International and Avista Capital Partners for
$1,525 million
* Purchase price is payable to UCB in cash upon closing
* 2014 financial outlook for core business unchanged,
adjusted for Kremers urban exit
* Lazard is acting as lead financial advisor to UCB, BNP
Paribas is acting as additional financial advisor and Covington
& Burling LLP is acting as legal counsel to UCB
* This transaction announced today has been unanimously
approved by UCB's board of directors and is expected to close by
Q1 2015
* 2014 outlook reflecting exit of KU: total revenue of
approx. Eur 3.15-3.25 billion, underlying profitability
(recurring EBITDA) of eur 590-620 million
* UCB plans to use proceeds from this divestiture to reduce
indebtedness and increase company's capacity strategic
investments
