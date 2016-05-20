BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
May 20 Uchiyama Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it completed repurchase of 2.3 million shares of its common stock
* Says shares repurchased is 1.17 billion yen in total
* Says share repurchase period from Nov. 20, 2015 to May 19, 2016
* Says plan disclosed Nov. 19, 2015
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.