May 20 Uchiyama Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it completed repurchase of 2.3 million shares of its common stock

* Says shares repurchased is 1.17 billion yen in total

* Says share repurchase period from Nov. 20, 2015 to May 19, 2016

* Says plan disclosed Nov. 19, 2015

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IbyRL4

