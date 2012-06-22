NAIROBI, June 22 Kenyan group Uchumi
Supermarkets expects sales to rise a third to 16
billion shillings ($191 million) in its 2011/12 year ending this
month.
"(In) the coming financial year we expect our sales to
increase by another 4 billion shillings, driven by the maturity
of the greenfield branches we have opened," chief executive
Jonathan Ciano also told Reuters.
Ciano, who revived the company after it was shut down for a
month in mid-2006 due to insolvency, said Uchumi was benefiting
from new outlets.
"In Uganda we opened three (stores), Tanzania one and in
Kenya two," Ciano said, adding that another store would be
opened in Kenya within the next week.
The company was looking to expand into new geographical
markets within the east African region, he said
Uchumi, whose shares are some of the top-performing on the
Nairobi bourse this year, posted a 26 percent jump in first-half
pretax profit to 204 million shillings.
($1 = 83.65 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)