May 26 UCS Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder will be changed to Familymart Co Ltd from UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd, as result of merger between the two firms effective on Sep. 1

* Says UNY Group Holdings' stake in the company to be lowered to 0 percent from 81.35 percent, while Familymart's stake in the company to be raised to 81.35 percent from 0 percent

* Says changes will occur on Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese:

