BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 UCS Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder will be changed to Familymart Co Ltd from UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd, as result of merger between the two firms effective on Sep. 1
* Says UNY Group Holdings' stake in the company to be lowered to 0 percent from 81.35 percent, while Familymart's stake in the company to be raised to 81.35 percent from 0 percent
* Says changes will occur on Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fZEfZU
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).