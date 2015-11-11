Nov 11 Udacity, run by Google X research lab cofounder Sebastian Thrun, raised $105 million in "Series D" funding that valued the online education provider at $1 billion.

The funding round was led by German media group Bertelsmann, with Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford, Emerson Collective - a charitable organization run by Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs - and Google Ventures joining as new investors.

Kay Krafft, chief executive of Bertelsmann Education Group, will join Udacity's board, the four-year-old startup said in a statement.

Udacity, which provides specialized software training and vocational courses through its Nanodegree programs, had over 11,000 students across 168 countries last year, the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)