Nov 11 Udacity, run by Google X research lab
cofounder Sebastian Thrun, raised $105 million in "Series D"
funding that valued the online education provider at $1 billion.
The funding round was led by German media group Bertelsmann,
with Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford, Emerson
Collective - a charitable organization run by Steve Jobs' widow
Laurene Powell Jobs - and Google Ventures joining as new
investors.
Kay Krafft, chief executive of Bertelsmann Education Group,
will join Udacity's board, the four-year-old startup said in a
statement.
Udacity, which provides specialized software training and
vocational courses through its Nanodegree programs, had over
11,000 students across 168 countries last year, the company
said.
