(Adds background)

AUSTIN/NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it raided United Development Funding at its offices outside of Dallas on Thursday without elaborating on the nature of its move, sending the company's shares plunging more than 50 percent.

United Development Funding is a mortgage REIT that lends money to develop properties and charges interest on the loans.

"The FBI is lawfully present, conducting law enforcement activity at United Development Funding in Grapevine, Texas," an FBI spokeswoman said, adding she could not provide additional details.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Local TV broadcaster NBC DFW showed people with FBI jackets and a van with the FBI logo at the company's headquarters.

Earlier this month, Texas hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass, the founder of Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management, launched a website that accuses the company of operating a "Ponzi-like real estate scheme.

On his company-sponsored website - udfexposed.com - Bass said that United Development has improperly transferred money from one fund to others and recklessly loaned millions.

He says United Development has too much of its lending concentrated with a few developers - especially Farmers Branch-based communities builder Centurion American Development Group.

Last year, Bass took a short position in United Development Funding, according to a letter posted on udfexposed.com. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Sandra Maler)