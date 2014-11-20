BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics granted orphan drug designation for leukemia drug
* FDA grants orphan drug designation for PTX-200 in acute myeloid leukemia
Nov 20 UDG Healthcare Plc :
* Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8 pct
* Adjusted operating profit growth of 9 pct in the year
* Proposed 7 pct increase in final dividend to 7.43 cents per share,
* Total dividend for year of 10.12 cents per share, a 6 pct increase on 2013
* Very strong growth continued in Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division, with operating profits up 32 pct in the year, including acquisitions
* Group expects to achieve operating profit growth in 2015
* Reports 2016 financial results & announces advanced discussions regarding a convertible bond financing