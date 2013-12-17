BRIEF-Sonoma receives U.S. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses
Dec 17 UDG Healthcare PLC : * Brendan McAtamney appointed executive director, with effect from 16 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 German drugmaker Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said the bidding process was developing well, after delays earlier this month.
March 29 Private equity groups Nordic Capital and Avista raised gross proceeds of 975 million pounds ($1.21 billion) through the sale of an about 19 percent stake in British medical technology giant ConvaTec Group Plc, one of the joint bookrunner for the placing said.