BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb gets 510(K) FDA clearance for vitesse
April 26 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
Feb 5 UDG Healthcare PLC : * Gary McGann has stepped down as chairman with effect from 4 February 2014 * Appoints John Peter as chairman of the remuneration committee * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 26 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Becton Dickinson And Co - has non-exclusively licensed its patented stochastic labelling technology to Roche for multiple commercial applications