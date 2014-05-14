May 14 Healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare Plc reported a 2 percent rise in first-half revenue and adjusted operating profit helped by strong growth in its commercial and medical services division.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, said it expects adjusted full-year earnings per share to be between 5 percent and 9 percent higher than a year earlier.

Operating profit before acquisition costs, exceptional items and the amortisation of acquired intangible assets, was 2 percent ahead of 2013 at 45.0 million euros ($61.68 million).

Revenue rose 2.34 percent to 1.04 billion euros in the six months ended March 31. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)