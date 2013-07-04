U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.
BEIRUT, April 8 A Syrian air base targeted in a U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of Syria's Homs province confirmed on Saturday.