(Adds comments from Chesapeake)
July 19 Investors who sold oil and natural gas
land leases to Chesapeake Energy Corp and now-bankrupt
SandRidge Energy Corp sued Chesapeake and Tom Ward,
SandRidge's former CEO, alleging that they conspired to depress
the market for those leases.
Chisholm Partners LLC, an investment firm that owned leases
in Kansas, and other leaseholders said the alleged conspiracy
started around Dec. 27, 2007 and continued until at least March
31, 2012, according to a complaint filed in federal court in
Kansas on July 13.
Chisholm said in the filing its investors lost more than $10
million due to the alleged conspiracy and are seeking treble
damages from the court.
Chisholm alleged Chesapeake and SandRidge divided the area
covering the Anadarko Basin in Kansas and other states and
agreed not to compete, which drove down prices for the leases.
On March 1, 2016, Aubrey McClendon, a former executive of
Chesapeake, was indicted along with other unnamed
co-conspirators, on federal charges of bid-rigging. McClendon
died in a car accident on March 2.
Chisholm said in the complaint that many believe the other
unnamed co-conspirators were Chesapeake, SandRidge and Ward.
Before Ward founded SandRidge in 2006, he co-founded Chesapeake
with McClendon in 1989.
"We disagree with their assertions and will address them in
the appropriate forum," Gordon Pennoyer, director of strategic
communications at Chesapeake said.
Officials at SandRidge and Tom Ward's new company, Tapstone
Energy, were not immediately available for comment.
Chisholm said it acquired numerous oil and gas leases
covering thousands of acres in Kansas in 2010. The company
entered into discussions with several companies, including Shell
Oil, SandRidge and Chesapeake.
Chisholm said the main competitors for the leases became
Chesapeake and SandRidge, whose bids caused prices to increase.
Then SandRidge stopped all communication with Chisholm.
Chisholm entered into agreements to sell leases to
Chesapeake on several dates in 2011. Ultimately, on Dec. 1,
2011, Chisholm said Chesapeake bought 100 percent of the
membership interest in Chisholm and subsequently sold the
leasehold interests acquired to SandRidge.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio and
Andrew Hay)