BRIEF-Chinasoft International says it entered into subscription agreement with Dan Capital Management
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
Dec 18 United Electronics Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 216.1 million shares to end, shares to start trading on December 22
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1zzdWlB
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.