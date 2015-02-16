BRIEF-Addnode Group's major shareholders sell 7 mln B shares to institutional investors
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
Feb 16 United Electronics Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($160.04 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AdBbSV; bit.ly/1DgnOoR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)