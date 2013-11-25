KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia's largest listed property developer, UEM Sunrise Bhd, posted a 114 percent rise in third-quarter profit due to higher land sales.

Profit in the July to September period more than doubled to 182.8 million ringgit ($56.85 million) from 85.3 million ringgit in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The result compared with one analyst's average estimate of 171.4 million ringgit, according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue rose 60.2 percent to 694.2 million ringgit.

The company said its marketing strategies ahead will take into account the government's recent measures to curb speculation in the property sector.

Formerly known as UEM Land, the property developer is part of unlisted infrastructure conglomerate UEM Group.

($1 = 3.2155 Malaysian ringgit)

