BRIEF-Panora REIT reports Q1 revenue of 13.5 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Announces sale of property in Arnsberg
* Reduction of financial liabilities in amount of 3.7 million euros ($4 million)
* Purchase price will be used to repay financial liabilities which will be reduced by about 3.7 million euros ($1 = 0.8494 euros)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6,842 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 177,619 LIRA YEAR AGO