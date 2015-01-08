Jan 8 UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Announces sale of property in Arnsberg

* Reduction of financial liabilities in amount of 3.7 million euros ($4 million)

* Purchase price will be used to repay financial liabilities which will be reduced by about 3.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)