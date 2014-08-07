UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 UET United Electronic Technology AG : * Says Q2 consolidated revenues grew by 1.1 million EUR to 12.403 million EUR * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend