BRIEF-Western Alliance Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Western Alliance reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 23 Union Financiere de France Banque SA :
* Said on Monday that it is separating the roles of chairman and chief executive
* Nicolas Schimel retains position of chairman
* Paul Younes appointed CEO effective Jan. 1, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1xdpWLQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Western Alliance reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Brookfield Property Partners enters into definitive agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction