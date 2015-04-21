Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI UFO Moviez India Ltd said on Tuesday its 6 billion rupee ($95.53 million) initial public offering would open for subscription on April 28 and the price band has been set at 615 rupees to 625 rupees per share.

The issue would close on April 30, the digital cinema distributor said in a statement.

Investors such as 3i Research (Mauritius) Ltd and P5 Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) Ltd (P5), and promoters will pare their stakes through the IPO.

Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) and Citigroup are the managers to the issue.

