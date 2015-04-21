MUMBAI, April 21 UFO Moviez India Ltd said on
Tuesday its 6 billion rupee ($95.53 million) initial public
offering would open for subscription on April 28 and the price
band has been set at 615 rupees to 625 rupees per share.
The issue would close on April 30, the digital cinema
distributor said in a statement.
Investors such as 3i Research (Mauritius) Ltd and P5 Asia
Holding Investments (Mauritius) Ltd (P5), and promoters will
pare their stakes through the IPO.
Axis Bank and Citigroup are the managers to the
issue.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)