KAMPALA, March 22 At least 19 people were killed
and dozens of others were missing on Saturday after a boat
carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in a lake that runs
along the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo,
police said.
Local fishermen and nearby passenger boats helped pull 43
survivors from the water but at least another 34 people were
missing and feared dead, police said.
"We are still investigating but we've been told that the
cause was overloading," Lydia Tumushade, a police spokeswoman
for Uganda's Albertine region, told Reuters by telephone.
Lake Albert is about 160 km (100 miles) long and 30 km wide
and is the northernmost of a chain of lakes in the Albertine
Rift, the western branch of the Rift Valley.
The boat began its journey at the northern end of the lake
and was heading south to a landing site on the Ugandan shoreline
when it ran into trouble at around 1030 a.m. (0730 GMT).
Popular with local traders, boats criss-cross the lake
linking the towns and villages that dot the shore.
Accidents are relatively common on Uganda's lakes, which
include Lake Victoria and Lake Edward, due to overloading, lack
of maintenance and lax enforcement of safety standards.
