* Uganda depends on aid for a quarter of annual budget
* Promises audits, freeze on assets of corrupt officials
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Jan 11 Uganda expects foreign donors to
restore aid which makes up a quarter of its budget after the
government pledged to refund stolen and embezzled funds and to
prevent future pilferage, it said on Friday.
Major western donors including Britain, Uganda's biggest
bilateral source of aid, suspended their financial support to
the east African country toward the end of last year after
allegations $13 million worth of aid had been embezzled.
The money was meant for financing reconstruction projects in
the north and northeastern parts of the country, ravaged by
years of a rebellion by the Lords Resistance Army.
"We're confident that with all the measures we've taken
donor disbursements will resume in the second half of this
year," Keith Muhakanizi, deputy secretary at Ministry of Finance
told a news conference, referring to the fiscal year that ends
on June 30.
"We're fully engaged with donors on a day-to-day basis and
our reforms will trigger release of (aid) funds."
Renewed aid would support the shilling currency which hit a
14-month low last week. The Ugandan economy depends heavily on
the donations as a source of foreign currency.
Muhakanizi said the government had started removing
loopholes in public finance laws that encouraged fraud,
conducting special audits in six big-spending ministries and
freezing assets of officials accused of embezzling funds.
The government has previously said the cuts would leave it
about $260 million short of the money it needs to cover planned
2012/2013 spending. The central bank says the aid freeze will
shave 0.7 percent off Uganda's economic growth.
Last month, ratings agency Standard and Poor's affirmed its
B+ and B long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings
respectively for Uganda but downgraded the country's outlook to
negative from stable, citing strained relations with donors.
Uganda has reimbursed Ireland 4 million euros ($5.3
million)worth of stolen aid and Muhakanizi said a total of 38.3
billion shillings ($14.2 million) had been raised through a
supplementary budget to refund all donors who alleged their aid
was embezzled.
Angelo Izama, a Ugandan analyst at the U.S.-based Open
Society Foundation, described the idea of using taxpayer money
to refund stolen aid as "bizarre" since it was not taxpayers who
had embezzled the aid.
"Secondly, since the government can quickly marshal all this
money to pay donors, the implication is that government has
money and actually doesn't need aid," he said.
Officials say the money will be taken directly from
government funds.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
($1 = 2700.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George
Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)