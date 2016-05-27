KAMPALA May 27 A Ugandan High court sentenced five people to life in prison on Friday for involvement in 2010 bombings that killed 76 people assembled to watch a soccer match on television.

Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo also sentenced another two people found guilty to 50 years each in jail. A third would do community service for a year because he had stayed in remand longer than the three years he would have served for being an accomplice. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Ralph Boulton)