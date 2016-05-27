(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA May 27 Five men were jailed for life in
Uganda on Friday for their role in two al Shabaab bombings that
killed 76 people among crowds watching the World Cup soccer
final in July 2010.
The attacks, at a popular restaurant and a sports field
where fans had gathered to watch the Spain vs Netherlands final
on large screens, showed the ability of the Islamist militant
group to strike far beyond the borders of its native Somalia.
It said the blasts were to avenge killings of Somalis by
Ugandan troops, who were deployed to the Horn of Africa nation
in 2007 as part of an African Union peacekeeping force to help
defeat al Shabaab.
High Court judge Alphonse Owiny Dollo said it was likely
most of those killed and maimed were opposed to the deployment
by the Uganda People's Defence Force.
"The hundreds of victims of these wanton acts had nothing to
do with the decision to deploy the UPDF in Somalia," he said.
"And yet because of these senseless and indiscriminate attacks,
they are either dead or permanently living with the scars of
these deeds."
The judge said while the crime was repugnant, he did not
believe a death sentence would "give closure to the indelible
pain that society has suffered."
Two other men found guilty of abetting the attacks were each
given 50 years in jail. A third will do community service for a
year because he had stayed in remand longer than the three years
he would have served for being an accomplice, the court ruled.
Four of the convicted men were Kenyans, three were Ugandans
and one was a Tanzanian. Except for the one sentenced to
community service, the rest were convicted on multiple charges
of terrorism, murder and attempted murder.
Five others were acquitted when the verdicts were read on
Thursday. Two other Ugandans were jailed in 2011 after pleading
guilty to terrorism charges related to the attacks, and were
handed sentences of 25 and five years respectively.
Ugandan security said the blasts were carried out by suicide
bombers but al Shabaab denied that, saying the bombs were
planted at the scene.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)