KAMPALA Oct 20 Uganda's central bank said on Thursday it had taken management control of mid-tier Crane Bank because it did not have sufficient capital and posed a systemic risk to the financial system.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile also told a news conference the lender would remain open and operate normally, and the central bank would protect depositors' money.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Dominic Evans)