BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
KAMPALA Jan 27 The assets and liabilities of Uganda's Crane Bank, which was put in receivership because it lacked sufficient capital, have been transferred to dfcu , another mid-tier institution, the central bank governor said on Friday.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that an external auditor appointed after Crane was put under management found liabilities exceeded assets, rendering it insolvent. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.