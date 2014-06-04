KAMPALA, June 4 Uganda's central bank cut its
key lending rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent
on Wednesday, citing a lower inflation rate and concerns about
sluggish growth.
Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile
said political instability in some of Uganda's trading partners,
a reference to neighbouring South Sudan, and a weak agriculture
sector were the biggest downside risks to the economy.
Tumusiime-Mutebile also told a news conference he expected
headline inflation to be 6 to 7 percent in 2014/2015. Uganda's
statistics office had said on Monday that inflation slowed to
5.4 percent in the year to May from 6.7 percent in April.
