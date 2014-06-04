(Adds comments from central bank governor, analyst)

KAMPALA, June 4 Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday and hinted at further rate cuts to safeguard growth in Uganda's economy.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said political instability in some of Uganda's trading partners, a reference to neighbouring South Sudan, and a weak agriculture sector were the biggest downside risks to the economy.

"Going forward the degree of monetary policy accommodation may need to be adjusted to ensure that the risks arising from both the global and domestic economy do not undermine the outlook for domestic inflation and growth prospects of the Ugandan economy," he told a news conference.

The key lending rate was cut to 11 percent as Tumusiime-Mutebile voiced concerns that the downside risks meant Uganda would not be able to return to the 7 percent level it had achieved in previous years.

The bank kept its growth forecast for gross domestic product at 6 percent for the fiscal year 2014/2015 starting July 1.

Tumusiime-Mutebile also said he expected headline inflation to be 6 to 7 percent in 2014/2015, with spare capacity in the economy offset by a possible weakening of the shilling.

Uganda's statistics office said on Monday inflation slowed to 5.4 percent in the year to May from 6.7 percent in April.

Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank's Africa head of research, said Bank of Uganda (BoU) was likely to proceed cautiously before any future rate cuts.

"We think we would need to see evidence of a more severe threat to growth to prompt further easing from the BoU," she said.