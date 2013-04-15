* Nile power project to cost about $2 billion
* China expanding its footprint in Uganda
KAMPALA, April 15 Uganda is negotiating with
China to obtain funding for construction of a Nile River
hydro-power dam at Karuma, a project that is expected to
generate 600 MW of electricity, a senior official said on
Monday.
China - as elsewhere in sub-Saharan Africa - has rapidly
expanded investment in Uganda in recent years, funnelling vast
sums into projects ranging from gleaming public office blocks to
highways, hospitals and underground internet cables.
"We have begun negotiations with China to offer us credit to
fund the (Karuma) project," junior Energy Minister Simon
D'ujanga told Reuters. "We hope we'll get them to agree to help
us and once they give us the money they will also supply the
contractor so that we don't have to go through protracted
procurement procedures."
New Vision, a state-owned daily, reported earlier that
President Yoweri Museveni had discussed the Karuma project with
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a summit of BRICS emerging
economies in South Africa last month. The Chinese leader voiced
"a willingness to fund the dam", the paper said.
Construction of Karuma is likely to take five years and cost
around $2 billion. It would be Uganda's biggest hydro-electric
dam, after the recently commissioned Bujagali dam, also on the
Nile. Most of the country's energy is hydro-electric.
Uganda is banking on Karuma to generate cheap, sufficient
power to meet fast-growing energy needs and support an economy
eyeing double-digit growth rates once crude oil production
starts, anticipated in 2017.
The east African nation discovered hydrocarbon deposits near
its western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
in 2006. Reserves are estimated at 3.5 billion barrels.
Energy officials say the internal rate of return for energy
projects in Uganda is fairly attractive at between 15-18 percent
and higher than South Africa's 12-14 percent, although Uganda
has a higher risk perception.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Mark Heinrich)