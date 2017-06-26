MASAKA, Uganda, June 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
Josephine Kiiza first moved from Kampala to Masaka, in southern
Uganda, to flee civil war raging in the 1980s, she had no money,
land or food in her name.
"My in-laws gave us two piglets, which brought us manure to
farm a plot of leased land, crops we could sell at the market,
and ultimately enough money to buy our own piece of land," she
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, keeping an eye on her
constantly buzzing phone.
Today she owns a dozen acres of land, where she has trained
hundreds of students and farmers – among others – on organic
farming practices as a means of adapting to Uganda's
increasingly erratic climate.
Although most farmers in Uganda own or rent a plot of land,
however small, many lack the knowledge and skills to cope with
increasingly extreme weather events like longer dry spells and
erratic rainfall, agricultural experts in the area say.
"In times of extreme weather many carry on farming
the same way they've always known, and see their yields decline
as a result," explained Deziderius Irumba, a learning
coordinator at charity Care International.
"If the rains don't come, for example, they just wait, and
by the time the rains do come many of their crops will have
already failed due to pests," he said.
Efforts to change that are underway, however, by training
farmers - but also entrepreneurs, students and journalists - on
climate change and efforts to adapt to it, and encouraging them
to share that knowledge among their networks.
Since 2015 the campaign has trained over 1,000 people in
partnership with Uganda's Makerere University. The most
promising have been elected 'climate champions' by their peers,
and are then responsible for training others.
The initiative, funded by the U.S. Agency for International
Development, is called Uganda Education and Research to Improve
Climate Change Adaptation Activity.
"The idea is to show people that climate change affects
every one of us, but also to explain how they can do something
about it, so they hopefully become inspired to take action and
become a go-to person in their area," said Sarah Fortunate, a
climate adaptation specialist who coordinates the project.
SMART FARMING
Kiiza, who became a climate champion in 2015 and whose five
children are also champions, showcases a range of farming
practices at her farm. Those include building underground water
tanks to harvest rainwater while limiting evaporation, and
planting herbs in jerrycans tied to wood boards to maximise
farming space.
"I try to make the most of the resources I have, whether
it's building a drip irrigator out of a plastic bottle or
putting dirt in a used tire to grow vegetables," she said,
bending to examine a patch of spinach.
Geoffrey Mabirizi, another farmer and champion from a nearby
village, teaches his neighbours to do intercropping – growing
two or more crops together so they have a crop to fall back on
if one harvest fails.
He said it doesn't matter whether those he trains are
farmers or others who can help spread the news about new ideas.
"Journalists or traders, for example can be just as
influential as farmers by spreading the climate and farming
advice they've received to their readers or clients," he said.
Although training sessions are open to people of all ages,
the project has in particular set up week-long "bootcamps" for
university students to help them learn about climate change and
brainstorm ideas on how to adapt to it.
Fortunate said students at a recent bootcamp decided to
design teaching materials on climate change and smart farming
for primary school students.
She hopes to get those educational aids approved by the
government "so they are everywhere".
SHOW, DON'T TELL
Key to the trainings, said Mabirizi, is teaching practice
rather than theory.
"In my first training I talked about carbon dioxide, about
adaptation, and I completely lost them," he admitted.
"They would ask questions like 'How do you know this is
carbon dioxide'? Even I started to get confused!" he laughed.
"So I decided to go back to basics – that is, demonstrating
smart farming practices to trainees rather than just telling
them what to do."
Even then, less than half go on to implement the techniques
based just on the training, he said.
"So if you can, the best thing is to go to their farm or
home and show them what to do."
Efforts to work with farmers need to start with women, who
are more financially vulnerable than men, Kiiza said.
"Many women I met throughout the country, especially widows
whose husbands had died of AIDS, could only afford to eat one
meal per day and were severely malnourished," she said.
But women can be excellent messengers for the new ideas, she
said.
"When you talk to a woman, you effectively get access to her
whole family, as women know everything that's going on," she
said. "So if you're trying to reach farmers, women can be a
powerful communication tool."
SCALING UP
Although many champions stay in touch with each other after
meeting at in-person trainings, there is no formal platform yet
for them all to do so, Fortunate said.
"So we'd like to set up an online forum or a WhatsApp group
where they can share experiences," she said.
Some champions are already doing this themselves. Mabirizi
said he has "over 20 WhatsApp groups with farmers and trainees,
where I try to take a few minutes every evening to answer
questions".
The next step for the project, said Fortunate, is to help 40
university students secure three-month internships with farmers
who are also climate champions in their area.
"That will grow our pool of trainers, but also make the
students more employable," she said.
(Reporting by Zoe Tabary @zoetabary, editing by Laurie Goering.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property
rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)