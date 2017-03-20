NAIROBI, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Higher
temperatures and more erratic rainfall caused by climate change
threaten to cut harvests in the poorest and hungriest region of
Uganda that already depends heavily on food handouts, a study
showed on Monday.
Half of the population of Uganda's remote northeastern
Karamoja region depends on food aid, according to the World Food
Programme (WFP), due to high levels of poverty and heavy
reliance on rainfed agriculture.
"The rainfall pattern has become more erratic, therefore the
farmers cannot plan their planting seasons," Siddharth
Krishnaswamy, WFP's chief food security analyst in Uganda, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Food security remains elusive."
People often have to beg, sell livestock or burn charcoal to
sell when food runs out in the troubled region, which has a
history of clan violence.
It would be 20 times cheaper to invest in climate change
adaptation than do nothing, which could cost up to $5.9 billion
per year by 2025, according to the study by the Ugandan
government with the support of the United Nations.
The study recommended greater investment in water harvesting
and agroforestry, the cultivation of drought-resistant crops,
and giving people information on climate change and its impact.
"The earlier adaptation measures are made the more resilient
individuals, communities, organisations and countries will be."
The rainy season in Karamoja is now two months longer than
it was 35 years ago, researchers found. But the unpredictability
of rains had undermined agricultural production.
Most people in Karamoja, particularly women, were not aware
that the climate had changed, the study found.
Those who noticed changes rarely took action to adapt to
climate change because they did not know how.
