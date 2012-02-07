KAMPALA Feb 7 Uganda exported 226,471 60-kilogramme bags of coffee in January, compared with 215,180 bags in the same month a year ago, a source at the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Tuesday.

Last month the UCDA said it had expected to ship 230,000 bags in January.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)