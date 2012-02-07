Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
KAMPALA Feb 7 Uganda exported 226,471 60-kilogramme bags of coffee in January, compared with 215,180 bags in the same month a year ago, a source at the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Tuesday.
Last month the UCDA said it had expected to ship 230,000 bags in January.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)
DOHA, June 12 Qatar has launched two new shipping services to Omani ports after other Gulf states severed ties with Doha last week, raising concerns over food supplies to import-dependent Qatar.