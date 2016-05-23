KAMPALA May 23 Uganda said on Monday four
policemen patrolling on its side of Lake Albert had been killed
by Congolese troops and demanded Kinshasa punish those
responsible.
The lake is shared in roughly equal parts by the two
countries and has in recent years been the scene of sometimes
deadly clashes, mostly over alleged illegal fishing in each
other's waters.
The discovery of commercial oil deposits on the Ugandan side
has heightened the tensions, with Democratic Republic of Congo
(DRC) sometimes accusing Uganda of conducting illegal
exploration in its waters.
The frontier area's security is also undermined by the
lawless nature of DRC's eastern region where militias roam and
Kinshasa's grip is fragile.
In a statement, Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said
the four police personnel had been attacked on Saturday by
soldiers of the FARDC, the Congolese army, while "on official
patrol duty on Lake Albert within the territorial sphere of
Uganda".
Uganda had sent a protest note to Kinshasa and demanded
"that the officers of the FARDC who are responsible for the
murder ... be brought to justice and appropriate compensation to
the bereaved families be effected", the statement said.
Uganda hopes to start pumping crude from the Lake Albert
region by 2018.
In 2007 Congolese troops opened fire on a barge belonging to
Heritage Oil Corporation (HOC) and a British oil contractor,
Carl Nefdt, was shot dead.
DRC accused the company of prospecting for oil in its waters
and said its soldiers had acted in self-defence.
HOC then co-owned the fields with Britain's Tullow Oil
but later sold out to its partner.
Uganda estimates it has 6.5 billion barrels of crude
reserves in the Albertine rift basin fields.
Tullow, French oil major Total and China's Cnooc
jointly own the fields. Uganda agreed last month to
build a crude export pipeline through Tanzania.
