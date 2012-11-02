KAMPALA Nov 2 Uganda plans to tell the United
Nations it will withdraw its forces from military operations in
regional hotspots including Somalia, a security minister said on
Friday, in response to U.N. allegations it is supporting
Congolese rebels.
Security Minister Wilson Mukasa described the decision as
"irreversible" and said another cabinet minister was travelling
to New York to explain its position to the world body.
In a leaked report, a U.N. panel of experts last month
accused Uganda and Rwanda of supporting the so-called M23 rebel
group commanded by Bosco Ntaganda, a warlord indicted by the
International Criminal Court nicknamed "the Terminator".
"What we've said and what we are proposing to the UN ... is
that we are going to withdraw from our engagements in Somalia,
Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo to
concentrate on our own security here in Uganda," Mukasa told
reporters in Kampala.
Ugandan troops account for more than a third of the more
than 17,600 U.N.-mandated African peacekeepers battling al
Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Somalia.
"I am not aware of any order to withdraw from Somalia but
the UPDF is under civilian authority so if an executive decision
has been taken to withdraw, that's fine. we'll not stay an extra
day in Somalia when we get that order," Felix Kulayigye,
spokesman for the Uganda People's Defence Forces, told Reuters.
The AMISOM force has been key to propping up a string of
interim governments in Somalia and driving al Shabaab militants
from all their key urban strongholds over the last 15 months,
including the capital, Mogadishu, and southern port of Kismayu.
A sudden and sharp reduction in the force's numbers,
especially in Mogadishu, would risk unravelling the steady
security gains that allowed the first presidential elections in
more than four decades to be held in the capital in September.
Somalia's poorly equipped and ill disciplined army is more
of a loosely affiliated umbrella group of rival militias than a
cohesive fighting force loyal to a single president.
Ugandan troops backed by U.S. special forces are also
leading the hunt for fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony in
Central African Republic, with some stationed in South Sudan.
"I'm sure that's the rhetoric they might use as a threat,
but I can't see them pulling out of Somalia," a Somalia-watching
Western diplomat told Reuters.
Uganda has earned significant Western support for deploying
its soldiers to a warzone few foreign powers outside the region
have the stomach for.
PLAYING TO GALLERY
It also benefits financially for its AMISOM contribution
while at the same time a troop presence in Somalia, CAR and
South Sudan gives the Ugandan military an enhanced footprint
across the region.
"It's just politics and playing to the gallery. They won't
pull out. Things will be quietly settled behind closed doors
with perhaps future reports not being so critical," said
London-based Somali-analyst Hamza Mohamed.
The confidential 44-page report by the U.N. Security
Council's Group of Experts, a body that monitors compliance with
the U.N. sanctions and arms embargo in place for Congo, said M23
has expanded territory under its control, stepped up recruitment
of child soldiers and summarily executed recruits and prisoners.
The report said Rwandan officials coordinated the creation
of the rebel movement as well as its major military operations,
while Uganda's more subtle support to M23 allowed the rebel
group's political branch to operate from within Kampala. Uganda
and Rwanda have repeatedly denied the accusations.