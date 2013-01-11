KAMPALA Jan 11 The Ugandan shilling
firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar on Friday, underpinned by
tight liquidity and banks cutting their long greenback
positions, traders said.
At 1103 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,685/2,695, stronger than
Thursday's close of 2,695/2,705.
"Banks have been selling dollars which they had stockpiled
at the beginning of this month in anticipation of huge demand
from corporates but have now realised that demand isn't
materialising," said Thaib Lubega, a trader at Stanbic Bank
Uganda.
"Also shillings are in scarcity, so a combination of
interbank selling and tight liquidity is strengthening the
shilling."
The local currency finished last year nearly 8 percent
weaker against the dollar, in part hurt by the central bank's
succession of cuts to its key lending rate.
Earlier this month Bank of Uganda left that rate unchanged
at 12 percent to cushion the shilling from undue pressure and
help curb rising consumer prices.
Year-on-year headline inflation in Africa's top coffee
exporter edged up in December for a second straight month to 5.5
percent from 4.9 percent in November, fuelled by a surge in
non-food prices.
Analysts say the shilling's projected medium term
performance is weak, undermined by a negative economic outlook
and scant dollar inflows and fears of economic disruption from
possible violence around elections in Kenya in March.
"There have been inquiries for dollars from importers and
manufacturers, so (we) anticipate the shilling to remain weak in
the medium term," a market report by Centenary Bank said.
