KAMPALA Jun 4 The Ugandan shilling was unmoved
against the dollar on Tuesday as commercial banks and investors
sought direction from this week's key lending rate decision,
traders said.
Market players broadly expect the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to
leave its Central Bank Rate on hold for a sixth
straight month though they said a cut could not be ruled out
given the gap between headline inflation and the benchmark rate.
"Market activity is still fairly slow because of the pending
rate decision and also because some of the buyers haven't
returned from the holiday," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market
making at Barclays Bank, referring to Monday's national holiday.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets on June
6.
Driving expectations of a rate hold is an above-target core
inflation rate, which excludes food crops, fuel, electricity and
metered water. The bank's governor has also warned of upside
inflationary risks from global commodity prices.
At 0910 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency
of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,590/2,600, unchanged
from Friday's close.
"Although the common sentiment seems to favour a stable
rate, there's still scope for a surprise cut," said a trader at
a leading commercial bank.
"We'll probably not see any big shilling movements on either
side ahead of (the) rate decision, just in case we're not
thinking on the same wavelength with BoU."
(Reporting by Elias Biryabaremal; Editing by Richard Lough and
Pravin Char)