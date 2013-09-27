KAMPALA, Sept 27 The Ugandan shilling
edged higher on Friday and was seen rangebound next week ahead
of the central bank's October policy meeting.
By 0931 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency at
2,563/2,568, compared with Thursday's close of 2,570/2,575.
"Outlook generally suggests a stable shilling trading
rangebound as ... markets await inflation numbers as well as
policy direction from the central bank early next week," said
Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners.
The statistics office is due to release this month's
consumer price index data on Monday and is expected to be
followed shortly by Bank of Uganda (BoU)'s release of October's
benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR).
This month BoU hiked the CBR by 100 basis points to 12
percent to try to prevent high food costs from filtering through
and fuelling a surge in non-food prices.
Traders say they are eager to see whether inflation will
again climb in September which could push BoU to tighten its
policy stance further and potentially further weaken consumer
spending and dollar demand.
Last month year-on-year headline inflation jumped to 7.3
percent from the previous month's 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia and
Louise Ireland)