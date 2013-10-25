KAMPALA Oct 25 The Ugandan shilling held
steady on Friday, supported by the central bank mopping up
liquidity via repurchase agreements.
At 1048 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,525/2,530, little changed
from Thursday's close of 2,528/2,533.
Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the central
bank's move to mop up liquidity had reduced demand in the market
for a globally weaker dollar, propping up the shilling.
The Bank of Uganda had been injecting liquidity into the
market using reverse repos, which weakened the shilling in
recent sessions.
A tight monetary policy stance by the central bank this year
has kept private sector credit expensive, limiting consumer
spending and helping the local currency strengthen this year.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Editing by Andrew Roche)