KAMPALA Oct 30 The Ugandan shilling was steady on Wednesday ahead of the results of a Treasury bill auction that traders said would probably determine the currency's direction in the short term.

At 1132 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,523/2,528, unchanged from Tuesday's close. It has been stable all this week.

"The market is waiting for the results to see if there was a great deal of offshore interest, then from there we'll have an idea where the shilling is headed," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) was due late on Wednesday to release the results of a Treasury bill auction worth 145 billion Ugandan shillings.

A significant participation by foreign investors would support the shilling since those investors would have to convert their dollars into local currency to pay for their successful bids.

Some players, however, said they were staying out of the currency market as they awaited the release of this month's consumer price index data (CPI) which is expected to give a clue on the central bank's likely monetary policy stance for November.

October CPI data is due on Thursday and the Bank of Uganda is set to announce its policy rate for next month on Nov. 4.

"Activity on both counters in the market is limited pending the auction results and whether we see a surge in inflows," said a trader at a leading commercial bank. (Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)