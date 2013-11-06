KAMPALA Nov 6 The Ugandan shilling lost ground on Wednesday after the central bank said it would step up its daily hard currency purchases to build up reserves.

At 1111 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of the east African region's third-largest economy at 2,520/2,525, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,515/2,520.

"Bank of Uganda (BoU) announced it is stepping up its daily foreign exchange purchases from $3.1 million to $4.9 million," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding that the resulting demand for dollars had weakened the shilling.

The central bank relies on daily, open market dollar purchases to build its foreign reserves and according to the bank's October Monetary Policy Report, those reserves stood at $2.9 billion at the end of August.

Nevertheless, Okwenje said the shilling's losses would be curtailed by inflows of dollars from charities, portfolio investors and coffee exporters as they sought shillings, while demand for dollars from companies was weak.

The shilling has held firm for much of the year, helped by the central bank's relatively tight monetary policy and weak demand for hard currency by companies.

A trader from a leading commercial bank said the shilling could get a boost if results from a Treasury bond auction, due out later on Wednesday, showed offshore investor interest.

The auction involved two and five-year bonds with a combined value of 160 billion Ugandan shillings.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Toby Chopra)