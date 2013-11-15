By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Nov 15 The Ugandan shilling traded flat on Friday but may firm late in the month as Ugandans living abroad send money back home ahead of the December holiday season, traders said. Dollar demand was weak as firms make good on mid-month tax payments, market players said. At 1120 GMT, leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,515/2,520, little changed from Thursday's close of 2,518/2,523 Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners, said the shilling would be held rangebound in the week ahead. "Beyond next week the markets expect improved supply levels on account increased remittances as the festive season closes in," he said. Daniel Sage Muganza, a currency trader at Centenary Bank, said the value of remittances sent home would be affected by the economic downturn in Europe and North America where many Ugandans in the diaspora live. "We'll likely not receive a lot because, with the downturn in Europe and North America, some of these people have not been doing well themselves," he said. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough and Pravin Char)