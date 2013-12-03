KAMPALA Dec 3 The Ugandan shilling
shrugged off a surprise interest rate cut to finish steady
against the dollar on Tuesday as market participants focused on
the central bank's track record and potential dollar inflows.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 2,525/2,530, unchanged from Monday's close, having
recovered from a knee-jerk reaction to the rate cut.
The currency had eased to an intra-day low of 2,532/2,537
immediately after the central bank cut its benchmark lending
rate by half a percentage point to 11.5 percent.
"Given the well-established anti-inflation credentials of
the Bank of Uganda, this is unlikely to have much impact on the
Ugandan shilling," said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa
at Standard Chartered in London.
Traders said they expected the shilling to remain stable due
to good dollar inflows from investors abroad into local assets
and sluggish demand by importers.
"The medium-term tone for the shilling is likely to be
stable although gradual pressure could build up as this cut
filters through the economy," David Bagambe, trader at Diamond
Trust Bank, said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Louise Ireland)