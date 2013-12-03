KAMPALA Dec 3 The Ugandan shilling shrugged off a surprise interest rate cut to finish steady against the dollar on Tuesday as market participants focused on the central bank's track record and potential dollar inflows.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 2,525/2,530, unchanged from Monday's close, having recovered from a knee-jerk reaction to the rate cut.

The currency had eased to an intra-day low of 2,532/2,537 immediately after the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by half a percentage point to 11.5 percent.

"Given the well-established anti-inflation credentials of the Bank of Uganda, this is unlikely to have much impact on the Ugandan shilling," said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered in London.

Traders said they expected the shilling to remain stable due to good dollar inflows from investors abroad into local assets and sluggish demand by importers.

"The medium-term tone for the shilling is likely to be stable although gradual pressure could build up as this cut filters through the economy," David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank, said.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Louise Ireland)