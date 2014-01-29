KAMPALA Jan 29 The Ugandan shilling firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday, helped by non-government organisations (NGOs) converting hard currency to meet end of the month payments and offshore investors buying local debt.

At 1000 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,473/2,483, stronger than Tuesday's close of 2,485/2,490.

"We have seen the shilling picking up strength mainly from the inflows that are coming in from NGOs who are looking for shillings to fulfil their obligations, including salaries," said Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.

"There are also flows from offshore people who are bidding in today's (bond) auction and they are giving the shilling some energy."

Uganda is offering three-year and 10-year Treasury bonds worth a combined 130 billion shillings ($52 million). Results of the auction are due out later on Wednesday.

The market is also looking to this month's inflation data for clues on the direction central bank's monetary policy will take in February.

Kalule said he expected inflation to be in the ball park of December's rate of 6.7 percent. He said he anticipated good food supplies in January would have kept food prices in check while the shilling's gains - 1.8 percent over the past four weeks - would help maintain steady import prices.

The shilling would trade in a tight range between 2,470-2,500 ahead of the release of inflation data, said Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2482.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough and Toby Chopra)