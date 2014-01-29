KAMPALA Jan 29 The Ugandan shilling
firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday, helped by non-government
organisations (NGOs) converting hard currency to meet end of the
month payments and offshore investors buying local debt.
At 1000 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,473/2,483, stronger than
Tuesday's close of 2,485/2,490.
"We have seen the shilling picking up strength mainly from
the inflows that are coming in from NGOs who are looking for
shillings to fulfil their obligations, including salaries," said
Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa.
"There are also flows from offshore people who are bidding
in today's (bond) auction and they are giving the shilling some
energy."
Uganda is offering three-year and 10-year Treasury bonds
worth a combined 130 billion shillings ($52 million). Results of
the auction are due out later on Wednesday.
The market is also looking to this month's inflation data
for clues on the direction central bank's monetary policy
will take in February.
Kalule said he expected inflation to be in the
ball park of December's rate of 6.7 percent. He said he
anticipated good food supplies in January would have kept food
prices in check while the shilling's gains - 1.8 percent over
the past four weeks - would help maintain steady import prices.
The shilling would trade in a tight range between
2,470-2,500 ahead of the release of inflation data, said Shahzad
Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.
($1 = 2482.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough and
Toby Chopra)