KAMPALA Feb 11 - The Ugandan shilling was a touch weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from energy companies picked up, but traders said the local currency would be supported in coming days as the central bank mopped up liquidity.

At 1143 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,468/2,473, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 2,465/2,470.

"Some players in the energy sector exerted (dollar) demand, which pressured the shilling to lose ground," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. But he added that the central Bank of Uganda's draining of excess cash from the market would cushion shilling losses.

Bank of Uganda on Tuesday took a net 94 billion shillings ($38.06 million) from the market. It drained 254 billion shillings via repurchase agreements (repos) to offset repo maturities worth 160 billion shillings expiring the same day. On Monday, it mopped up an unusually large 466 billion shillings, via a 7-day repo.

"If the central bank continues with its policy of mopping up the excess liquidity in the market, the shilling might ... trade in the range of 2,450-2,470 in the coming days," Centenary Bank said in a market note.

Traders say the shilling will remain relatively strong in the medium to long term because of dollars flowing into the country's burgeoning oil sector.

Last week, the Ugandan government signed a deal with three oil companies that is expected to lead to huge investments in infrastructure to allow crude production to commence.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2470.0000 Ugandan shillings) (editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King)