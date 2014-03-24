By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, March 24
KAMPALA, March 24 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Monday as foreign-owned commercial banks stocked up
greenbacks in preparation to make dividend payments abroad, but
a scheduled Treasury auction this week was seen limiting the
local currency's losses.
At 1127 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,570/2,580, weaker than
Friday's close of 2,555/2,565.
"We've had a lot of (dollar) appetite from banks which I
think is being driven by preparations for dividend payments,"
said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.
Money market analysts say the local currency's medium-term
outlook is weak, undermined by concerns over the potential
economic impact of aid cuts by western donors.
A total of about $120 million in grants and loans has been
withheld or cut by western donors protesting Uganda's enactment
of a harsh new anti-gay law.
Aid is an important source of foreign exchange inflows for
Uganda which has a weak export base.
"The shilling could... get some respite this week if
offshore participation in this week's treasury bonds auction is
big," said a market note from KCB Uganda.
Bank of Uganda is due to sell a total of 180 billion
shillings ($70 million) worth of new two and re-opened five-year
Treasury bonds.
($1 = 2555.0000 Ugandan Shillings)
(Editing by Toby Chopra)