KAMPALA Jan 16 The Uganda shilling
traded flat against the dollar on Monday as traders ended a
strike in protest at high lending rates, but some traders said
the shilling might weaken as businesses sought dollars in the
days ahead.
"The market is really stable, but biased towards a weakening
for the shilling because we anticipate a surge in demand as
business in Kampala resumes," said Faisal Bukenya, head of
market making at Barclays Bank.
At 1150 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the local
currency at 2,419/2,429, barely changed on Friday's close of
2,418/2,428.
Traders returned to work on Monday following a four-day
strike after the president's office said the central bank would
look at measures to ease cost of borrowing pain. One option
might be to restructure existing loans, Tamale Mirundi,
President Yoweri Museveni's spokesman told Reuters.
Business owners have been griping about high interest rates
for months in the wake of a sharp tightening of monetary policy
in the second half of 2011 to tackle inflation.
The shilling is up 2.1 percent against the dollar this year
and a long way off its record low of 2,901, hit in September due
partly to soaring energy sector dollar demand and the battering
taken by neighbouring Kenya's currency.
London-based Business Monitor International forecasts the
shilling will trade at an average of 2,587 against the dollar
this year, weaker than 2011's average rate of 2,538.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough, Ron
Askew)