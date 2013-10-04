KAMPALA Oct 4 The Ugandan shilling was
little changed on Friday but traders said it could strengthen
next week if concerns about the American government shutdown and
a looming crisis over the U.S. debt ceiling dampened confidence
in the dollar.
At 1114 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency
of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,550/2,555 to the
dollar, a touch stronger than Thursday's close of 2,553/2,558.
"Confidence in the dollar is eroding from the U.S.
government shutdown and failure to lift the debt ceiling," said
Shahzad Kamaluddin, a trader at Crane Bank.
"As the dollar weakens against major currencies the shilling
will be taking cue from that."
The political standoff in Washington over the U.S. budget
has shut down non-essential government services and appeared
likely to drag on for another week or longer. Another crisis
looms in two weeks when lawmakers must decide whether to
increase the U.S. government's $16.7 trillion debt borrowing
limit.
The shilling has largely traded in a stable range for much
of this year, underpinned by soft consumer demand that analysts
attribute to a tight monetary policy stance.
Kamaluddin said a mop-up of excess local currency liquidity,
amounting to about 200 billion Ugandan shillings, should keep
the shilling supported next week.
"Should the U.S. Congress standoff remain and demand in the
interbank also remain subdued, we should see a significant
shilling move downwards (strengthening)," said a trader at a
leading commercial bank.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Editing by James Macharia and Pravin Char)