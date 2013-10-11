KAMPALA Oct 11 The Ugandan shilling posted modest gains on Friday due to low importer demand for dollars and it was seen extending gains next week as firms pay mid-month taxes.

At 1119 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,543/2,548, stronger than Thursday's close of 2,547/2,552.

"Next week it will be around mid-month and companies will be paying their VAT (value added tax) which usually depresses demand," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank.

"So we should see some strengthening for the shilling."

The central bank sold 145 billion shillings worth of 5 and 10-year Treasury bonds on Thursday. The auction was oversubscribed, pointing to participation of overseas investors who normally.

Market participants say the shilling is expected to stay in a stable range in the short to medium term. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)