By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 9 The Ugandan shilling was
steady on Monday, shored up by the central bank's efforts to
draw out excess shilling liquidity and by expected strong
foreign investor demand at Treasury bill auctions this week.
At 1021 GMT commercial banks in Kampala quoted the currency
of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,520/2,525, barely
changed from Friday's close of 2,522/2,527.
"There are not going to be a lot of shillings in circulation
in the short term and that should help keep the local unit
firm," said Robert Mpuuga, a trader at Housing Finance Bank.
"Additionally demand for dollars is flat and via this week's
auction we're anticipating some inflows that I think will
provide further support for the shilling."
Mpuuga said Bank of Uganda (BoU), the central bank, mopped
up 244 billion shillings ($96.65 million) via a repo on Monday
in addition to about 120 billion taken out on Friday.
The BoU is due to sell 105 billion shillings worth of
Treasury bills of all maturities on Wednesday, which traders
said was likely to attract offshore investors and draw in hard
currency.
A relatively tight monetary policy stance has kept the
shilling in a range of 2,500-2,600 for much of this year by
limiting corporate appetite for dollars.
Traders say that while the central bank has slightly eased
its stance, cutting its key rate to 11.5 percent this month from
November's 12 percent, it will take time before the move
triggers a full recovery in demand for dollars.
"Ahead of Christmas the bullish bias should hold for the
shilling because demand is flat but I don't see it strengthening
below 2,500," said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary
Bank.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
($1 = 2524.5000 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)