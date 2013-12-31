By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Dec. 31 - The Ugandan shilling fell slightly on Tuesday, weakened by dollar demand from commercial banks and growing expectations the central bank will cut its policy rate again after inflation fell further in December. At 1235 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's third-largest economy at 2,523/2,533, a touch weaker than Monday's close of 2,520/2,525. "There are no (dollar) inflows while some banks are buying because they're in the process of closing their books for this year," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank. "We're also anticipating some (policy) easing from the Bank of Uganda because the inflation picture is supportive." Government data showed the headline inflation rate slowed to 6.7 percent in the year to December from 6.8 percent a month earlier, due largely to a slower rise in non-food prices. "I think the inflation trend clearly favours additional policy easing next month," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank in Kampala. Bukenya said the deadly unrest in neighbouring South Sudan, a leading export destination for Ugandan goods, could lead to a further fall in inflation. The violence has cut off key trade routes between Uganda and South Sudan's booming capital, Juba. The Bank of Uganda is due to announce its benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) for next month on January 3. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough)